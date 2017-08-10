(Busch Stadium) Forgive St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny for not getting caught up in the Rally Cat hysteria or joining a search party downtown.

“I didn’t spend any time looking for the cat today,” disclosed Matheny, who does have an appreciation for what happened. “I laughed last night. Poor guy getting thrashed by a little cat. It was very interesting to watch and the fact of what happened next, yeah, it’ll be something I’m sure we’re going to see little clips for a long time. Hey, if that’s what we need, that’s what we need but nice to have the result that we had.”

Likewise, many of the Cardinals players were still all smiles about the Rally Cat appearance and the Yadier Molina grand slam that followed.

“I don’t know what to make of it–I just hope that dude’s alright,” said Dexter Fowler. “I believe Yadi was going to square one up either way. We can blame it on the cat, though.”

Luke Voit, who remembers being a sophomore at Missouri State and watching the Rally Squirrel run across the plate during Skip Schumaker’s at-bat.

“Now we’ve got the Rally Cat,” said Voit. “We haven’t really talked about that as much because everyone was just so excited that he hit the grand-slam to take advantage of it. I think it’s kind of more hitting today, so it’s something that will probably come up more today but hey, we’ll take it. That makes it five in a row.”

“I didn’t know what it was, I’m gonna be honest with you,” he continued. “I didn’t know if was a big rat or you know. At home, it looks like Jumanji out of my backyard. You see possums and stuff, so I didn’t know what it was.”

Currently, Dexter is not a cat owner but that could be changing as Aliya, his wife, tweeted the idea of adopting the cat as a team pet.

“Because my daughter, she saw it and was like ohhh, ohhh look at the cat,” shared Fowler. “We would take care of it. Anybody who wants to come to the Fowler house, we’ll take care of ’em.”

The Rally Cat has still yet to be found after being released to an individual after last night’s game. But if it returns, the Cardinals are in the process of adopting a new protocol to handle such incidents.

photo credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports