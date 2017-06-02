Before he leads off today’s game for the St. Louis Cardinals, centerfielder Dexter Fowler will be receiving his 2016 World Series ring as part of a pregame ceremony with the Chicago Cubs.

“Just seeing it, having it in my hands,” smiled Fowler on his anticipation. “Getting it in front of the fans is going to be fun. Just excited to get it and get it over with.”

This won’t be the first time Fowler, who signed as a free agent with St. Louis during the off-season, will be facing his former teammates. And while he now wears a different uniform against the arch-rival Cardinals, Fowler isn’t expecting any smack talk from the Cubs pregame.

“I don’t think so,” he laughed. Fowler is also expecting the same kind of reaction from the crowd behind him in the bleachers. “The fans there are gracious. We won a championship and they’ve never treated me with anything but respect.”

The Cardinals will also be facing a former teammate, as John Lackey takes the mound for Chicago against Lance Lynn. The Cubs are in the midst of a 6-game losing streak, while the Cardinals are looking to build upon their consecutive wins over Los Angeles.

St. Louis Cardinals Dexter Fowler watches the game winning solo home run leave the park in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 31, 2017. St. Louis won the game 2-1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

