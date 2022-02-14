Fourth Ward Informational Monthly Meeting Dates Announced
ALTON - Alton Alderwoman Rosie Brown announced the dates of the Fourth Ward Informational Monthly Meetings.
A meeting is scheduled for Today's Beauty Store at 1415 Central in Alton at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. All the meetings begin at 6 p.m.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The other Fourth Ward Monthly Meeting Dates are as follows:
March 17, 2022
April 21, 2022
May 19, 2022
June 16, 2022
July 21, 2022
August 18, 2022
September 15, 2022
October 20, 2022
November 17, 2022
December 15, 2022
More like this: