ALTON - Alton Alderwoman Rosie Brown announced the dates of the Fourth Ward Informational Monthly Meetings.

A meeting is scheduled for Today's Beauty Store at 1415 Central in Alton at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. All the meetings begin at 6 p.m.

The other Fourth Ward Monthly Meeting Dates are as follows:

March 17, 2022

April 21, 2022

May 19, 2022

June 16, 2022

July 21, 2022

August 18, 2022

September 15, 2022

October 20, 2022

November 17, 2022

December 15, 2022

