TRIMPE/GRAY FINISH FOURTH IN STATE DOUBLES: Edwardsville's doubles team of Zach Trimpe and Alex Gray matched Justin Leskera/Cameron Randall's 2012 achievement of finishing fourth in the IHSA state boys tennis tournament in Arlington Heights Saturday.

Trimpe/Gray's fourth-place finish helped the Tigers to a tie for eighth place with Lincolnshire Stevenson with 20 points each; Winnetka New Trier won the team title with 40 points, with Hinsdale Central second at 31, Deerfield third at 30, Highland Park fourth at 28 and Naperville Nequa Valley fifth at 24.

Edwardsville head tennis coach Dave Lipe said it was extremely significant for Trimpe-Gray to make the IHSA state semifinals.

“This is only the second time in our program to get to the semifinal match,” Lipe said. “It was obviously a tremendous achievement for the boys. I think they can draw upon those efforts for next year. All six of our boys contributed in the state tournament. We finished eighth, which is the fourth time in the last five years we have finished in the top 10. “

Lipe said his team will miss Luke Motley and Carson Ware, graduating seniors, who greatly contributed to the Tiger program over their four years of play.

Trimpe/Gray dropped a 6-2, 6-2 decision to Deerfield's Chris Casati/Niko Wasliewicz in Saturday morning's semifinals, then fell to Hinsdale Central's David Aizenberg/Brandon Law 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-2 in the third-place match.

Hinsdale Central's Michael Czlonka/Nick Calzoliano won the state title with a 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4) win in the final; Deerfield's Vuk Budic won the state singles title over Winnetka New Trier's Scott Bickel 6-2, 6-1.

