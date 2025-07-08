ALTON – Organizers for the 4th annual OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Back-to-School Celebration on Saturday, August 2, 10:00 a.m. – Noon, are expecting a crowd of at least 800 for this year’s event at Alton Square Mall.

Why? Because that’s how many attended last year’s Back to School event which was also held at Alton Square Mall.

This year’s Back-to-School Celebration, sponsored exclusively by Dwight and Cheryl Werts, and Werts Welding & Tank Service, Inc., will distribute school supplies including (but not limited to) paper, pens, pencils, and crayons to the first 500 kids ages 4 to 12 – last year’s event provided school supplies for 500 students.

Admission is FREE and the event is open to the public. A pizza lunch complete with chips, cookies, and bottled water will be available while supplies last.

“The impact and popularity of this event is best demonstrated in that we’ve seen attendance increase by 60% from Year 1, with an attendance total of 500, to Year 3, which was last year, where the attendance reached 800,” says Zach Yoder, president, OSF Saint Anthony’s. “We’ll continue to have a wide variety of vendors this year, which includes five first-time participants, along with prize and gift basket raffles, and fun games and interactive activities provided by OSF Mission Partners (employees) to educate attendees on a variety of health care topics and services.”

Article continues after sponsor message

So far, a cumulative group totaling more than 21 that encompasses local dignitaries, businesses, service agencies and organizations have pledged their involvement. The following entities are scheduled to be on-site (interactive activities, informational, etc.; subject to change):

Madison County Sherriff Department

Alton Fire Department

Alton Police Department

Illinois Central School Bus (a school bus will be on display)

OSF OnCall

OSF Medical Group

Lewis & Clark Community College Dental Hygiene program

Hayner Library

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center (various departments)

OSF Innovation – STEAM (interactive display featuring S cience, T echnology, E ngineering, A rts, M ath)

cience, echnology, ngineering, rts, ath) Equip for Equality

Alton School District

Survival Flight

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

Centerstone

City of Alton Parks & Recreation

Alton Blue Wave Martial Arts Studio

Alton River Dragons

Lewis & Clark Community College

Community Hope Center

Illinois State Senator Erica Harriss

And just like the event’s first three years, the overall objective of OSF Saint Anthony’s Back-to-School Celebration is to bring community resources together to support Riverbend region students and families. “All of the benefactors and partners that have joined us in this event have a vested interest in the success of local students and schools,” says Yoder. “We want this event to be an annual occurrence that everyone looks forward to participating and attending.”

Questions and requests for additional information can be addressed via email at randy.t.schorfheide@osfhealthcare.org.

About OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 17 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 17 hospitals – 11 acute care, five critical access, one continuing care – with 2,305 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs more than 26,000 Mission Partners across 160+ locations and includes OSF OnCall, the digital health operating entity which offers a hospital-at-home. Advances in health care transformation take place through OSF Innovation and OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois, the third largest pediatric hospital in Illinois, cares for our smallest patients. In addition, OSF has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org.

More like this: