ALTON - Gordon Moore Park in Alton features state-of-the-art pickleball courts that have become a central hub for local players since their official opening on May 3, 2024. Funded primarily by Alton Township, the courts offer modern amenities, including newly installed shade structures over picnic tables and an automated external defibrillator (AED), enhancing both comfort and safety for visitors.

The courts quickly gained popularity following their debut, attracting numerous players until the park’s temporary closure due to a sinkhole development. During that period, players dispersed to nearby courts in Godfrey, Cottage Hills, and Bethalto. However, the return to Gordon Moore Park has been gradual, with organizers and enthusiasts hoping to revive interest.

The park recently hosted the fourth annual Gordon Moore Pickleball League, which brought together 32 players who competed every Tuesday evening over six weeks. The league also contributes to the community by supporting local organizations such as TreeHouse Wildlife Center and Community Christmas through donations.

Ruby Berghoff, a pickleball enthusiast in the area, said: "Pickleball in the Greater Alton-Godfrey area got its start at Gordon Moore Park utilizing the tennis courts in 2019 under the tutelage of former Godfrey resident Ardene Clarke, supported by Mike Haynes - and at the chagrin of local tennis enthusiasts. As the sport grew, so did interest in building more courts by Godfrey, Bethalto, Wood River Township and city."

Berghoff said the quality and safety of the Gordon Moore pickleball courts following the sinkhole incident at the park could encourage more players to return.

