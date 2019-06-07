GLEN CARBON - There’s no place like home and the Village of Glen Carbon proves that point during its 14th annual Homecoming celebration June 14 and 15 throughout the streets of Old Town. Carnival rides, fireworks, live music and more will fill the two-day family friendly celebration.

“Everyone is welcome during Homecoming,” Glen Carbon Mayor Robert Jackstadt said. “I hope people bring their friends and family for this great community event.”

Homecoming kicks off Friday, June 14 at 5 p.m. with a carnival, food, drinks and live entertainment by The Feudin’ Hillbilly’s who take the stage at 7 p.m. Adults can indulge in daiquiris, or margaritas along with pizza, fried fish, corn dogs, funnel cakes and more. A beer garden will also be on hand featuring domestic beer, craft beer and hard lemonade. Carnival rides run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Take to the streets of Glen Carbon Saturday, June 15, with the annual Covered Bridge 5K run at 8 a.m. A five mile run and one mile fun run are planned.

The Silver Creek Blue Grass band takes the stage at 8:30 a.m. Enjoy discounted carnival rides from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday

Bring your lawn chairs and watch the annual Homecoming Parade which steps off at 5 p.m. on Main Street in Glen Carbon. This year’s theme is “A Salute to Our First Responders”.

St. Louis–based Smash Mouth will entertain crowds at 7:30 p.m. bringing its rock and roll vibe to the party. A mighty fireworks celebration will cap off the evening at approximately 10 p.m. Carnival rides continue until 11 p.m.

