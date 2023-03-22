BETHALTO – Six different Eagles scored Wednesday afternoon in a 10-1 win over the visiting East Alton-Wood River Oilers at Hauser Field.

Junior forward Abrianna Garrett had a huge impact. She scored four and assisted three. She’s already up to 12 goals now on the season, which leads all of the St. Louis region. She finished last season with 37 goals and had 27 in her freshman year.

Also getting on the scoresheet multiple times was Avery Huddleston. She scored twice and had an assist.

Aubree Wallace, Keagan Thomas, Delaney Griffin, and Averie Huebner also scored goals.

Harris had two assists while Wallace, Joslyn Highsmith, Savannah Meyers, and Lillian McGuigan also had helpers.

Garrett’s first goal came just 15 seconds into the game and set the tone for CM. Huddleston doubled the lead in the 5th minute. Garret got her second when she headed the ball in from Harris’ corner kick in the 9th minute. Garrett completed her hat trick just inside 16 minutes.

The Eagles went up 5-0 before pulling their starters. Thomas came off the bench to make it 6-0.

Wood River wouldn’t be shut out though. In the 23rd minute Kaidence Reef scored the team’s first goal of the season.

CM put a few of its starters back in like Huddleston and Garrett and they each scored again. The Eagles led 9-1 at the half.

Huebner scored the final goal of the game in the 58th minute.

“The name of the game is put it in the back of the net. They did that tonight,” CM head coach Eric Zyung said.

CM is a rather young team, so while up with a big lead, Zyung used that time to get his bench into the game.

“We got some players in, get them experience and hopefully create depth as we go farther down the road.”

The Eagles roster just four upperclassmen, three seniors, and a junior.

“We’re young, but I think we’re going to be pretty good,” Zyung said.

The Eagles are off to a good 3-1 start this season, the only loss being against Freeburg 6-4.

CM has scored 20 goals through five games and only allowed five.

The season only gets tougher as it moves on though.

The Eagles will be back in action on Saturday, March 25, when they host the Father McGivney Griffins at 10 a.m.

After that, they open Mississippi Valley Conference play against Waterloo and Highland next week.

