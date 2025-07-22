TROY — Approximately 300 feet of Country Lane in Troy will be fully closed from Thursday, July 31, 2025, through Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, to allow for necessary reconstruction work, officials announced. The closure will begin at the intersection of Troy-O'Fallon Road.

Residents affected by the closure and motorists traveling east of Troy-O'Fallon Road on Country Lane are advised to use a detour route: take Country Lane east to Baurer Road, then head north on Baurer Road to access Highway 40.

Kilian Co., the contractor responsible for the project, said the work is essential for improving roadway safety and minimizing the duration of disturbances.

“We kindly request the forbearance and understanding of all residents and motorists during this time,” a company said.

During daily operations, residents within the closure may experience temporary loss of access to their driveways. Additionally, there will be a drop in elevation greater than one foot as crews reconstruct the pavement.

Kilian Co. urged residents to exercise patience and drive safely through the construction zone, noting that multiple pieces of equipment and personnel will be present throughout the area.

Parking vehicles outside the closure zone may provide the most efficient way for residents to come and go without delay.

Kilian Co. is a third-generation heavy highway contractor specializing in asphalt paving, hydro-demolition, concrete surface preparation, road oiling, site grading, bridge construction, and rehabilitation of structures. The Illinois Department of Transportation is among its primary clients.

For questions or concerns, residents are encouraged to contact Kilian Co. at (618) 566-2000.

