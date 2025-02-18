JOLIET - Four wrestlers from Edwardsville and two from Belleville East were the only ones to advance to the state meet next week in Champaign-Urbana at the IHSA Class 3A sectional meet at Joliet Central High School on Saturday.

Wrestlers from Alton, Belleville West, Collinsville, Granite City, and O'Fallon failed to qualify for the state meet, where only the top four wrestlers made it through.

The Tigers qualified Michael McNamara at 106 pounds, who won the third-place match over Davion Henry of Homewood-Flossmoor 1-0, while Ryan Richie won the 138-pound championship over Jaden Zimmer of New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 14-5. Simon Schulte finished third at 190 pounds to qualify for state, winning over Colton Zvoner of Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 11-1 in the third-place bout, and Roman Janek finished second at 215 pounds, losing the final to Charles Walker of the host Steelmen 6-3, but qualified for state.

The two wrestlers from the Lancers who qualified were Terence Willis, who finished third at 165 pounds, defeating Issac Clauson of Joliet Catholic Academy 11-4, and Jonathan Rulo at 285 pounds, who won the final by fall over Robbie Murphy of Minooka at 21 seconds.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton's wrestlers were Marshall Skelton, who was eliminated at 145 pounds, losing in his final bout to Jack Strezo of New Lenox Lincoln-Way West by technical superiority 16-0 at 2:19, while Brayden Drew was eliminated at 150 pounds, losing by technical superiority in his final match to Van Rosauer o Yorkville 19-4 at 3:36. Other East wrestlers who competed were Jackson Schadagg at 106 pounds, who lost his final bout by technical superiority to McNamara 16-1 at 4:53, Corbin Zeisset at 120 pounds. who lost his final bout to Zach Holmes of Bradley-Bourbonnais 6-2, Delane Mosely at 132, who lost to Edwardsville's Levi Wilkinson in his final bout by technical superiority 16-0 at 2:18, Braden Kelly, who lost his last bout at 138 pounds to Dawson Mack of Joliet Catholic Academy 8-6. and Killian Rauch, who lost his final 157-pound match to Kayden Maroff of East Moline United, by technical superiority 17-1 at 5:12.

The Maroon wrestlers who competed in the sectional were Rocky Seibel at 120 pounds, who forfeited his last match to Raynen Ruffin of Oswego, Aiden Colbert at 144 pounds, losing his final bout to Brayden Swanson of Oswego 9-0, Xander Goodwin at 150 pounds, losing his final bout to Drew 10-0, Alex Ramo at 165 pounds, who was eliminated by Chris Miller of Lockport Township by technical superiority 19-2 at 4:21, Ethan Hofmeister at 190 pounds, who lost his final bout to Jimmy Talley of Lincoln-Way West 10-1, and Justin Riley at 215 pounds, who was eliminated by Justin Powers of Lincoln-Way East by fall at 2:59. The Kahoks had three wrestlers who competed, Connor Castens at 106 pounds, who lost his final match to Ramsey Barton of Yorkville by technical superiority 17-1 at 3:55, Mason Hare at 132 pounds, who lost his final bout by default to Carter Dibennedetto of Lincoln-Way West, and Scott Snyder at 190 pounds, who lost his final bout by fall to Ty Sabin of Plainfield Central at 2:29.

The other Tiger wrestlers who competed were Bryson Nuttall at 120 pounds, who was eliminated in his final bout by Ethan Hamilton of Homewood-Flossmoor 6-1, Wilkinson at 126, who lost his final bout to Jason Hampton of Joliet Catholic Academy 9-1, Tyler Perry at 132 pounds, who lost his final bout to Zvoner 13-2, Blake Mink at 144 pounds, who lost his final match to Strezo 7-0, Logan Hiller at 150 pounds, who was pinned in his final match by Dillon Griffin of Oswego at 3:44, Brendan Landau at 175 pounds, who lost in his final bout to Clauson 4-0, and Riley Steinkuehler at 285 pounds, losing to Brandon Bavirsha of Lincoln-Way West in an ultimate tiebreak 3-2. The Warriors had four wrestlers who competed, Dashun Caldwell at 115 pounds, who lost in his final bout to David Modermott of Moline by technical superiority 18-0 at 5:31, Jace Brown at 120 pounds, who lost in his final match to Max Munn of Lincoln-Way West, also by technical superiority 17-2 at 5:06, Adrian Mendez at 132 pounds, who lost to Adrian Hernandez of Joliet West by fall at 2:51, and Eli Miller at 175 pounds, who lost to Landau in his final bout 15-3.

The Panthers had three wrestlers also competing, Logan Thomas at 157 pounds, who lost his final bout to Carter Mayes of Normal Community by fall at 3:57, Payton Cheneri at 175 pounds, who fell in his final bout to Clauson by technical superiority 16-1 at 3:55, and Gavin Gentille at 215 pounds, who lost to Luke Crisse of Yorkville 5-4 in a tiebreak.

The sectional qualifiers will compete in the IHSA state meet Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 20-22, at State Farm Center at the University of Illinois campus in Champaign-Urbana. The Class 3A team sectional, with Edwardsville competing, takes place Feb.26 in Yorkville, with the state team tournament being held in all three classes Feb. 28-Mar. 1 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

More like this: