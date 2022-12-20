SEATTLE, Wash.- The Cougars had four players score in double-figures for the first time this season, tying the game at 78 with 8.7 seconds left in the game. However, a buzzer-beater by Liberty's Jordan Bailey gave the Flames victory on Tuesday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena. Liberty outrebounded SIUE 41-19 in the contest while shooting 61 percent in the final quarter to edge the Cougars, 80-78.

Following the loss, SIUE falls to 1-9 on its 2022 campaign. Liberty improves to 6-5.

SIUE shot 40 percent while knocking down 7-9 attempts at the free throw line in the first quarter to grab a three-point lead over the Flames at 21-19. The Cougars kept their foot on the gas, improving to shoot 50 percent in the second half, and went to the locker room with a one-point advantage at 35-34.

In the third, SIUE led by as many as eight and outscored the Flames 23-20 to take a four-point advantage going into the fourth. Liberty heated up and went on a 22-9 run to start the final period and led by nine with 3:39 left in regulation. The Cougars battled back, countering with a 7-0 run to cut their deficit to two points at 76-74.

Mikayla Kinnard knotted the contest at 78-78 with 8.7 seconds to go off a Sophie Lowis assist, forcing the Flames to take a timeout. Liberty missed its initial shot in the paint and Olivia Clayton blocked the second shot. However, an offensive rebound off the block allowed the Flames to put up a layup in the paint to edge the Cougars at the buzzer.

KK Rodriguez led SIUE with a career-high 19 points. She was 4-11 from the field and 11-12 from the free throw line. Her 11 made free throws also marked a career-best. Rodriguez also led the Cougars with five rebounds and four assists.

Molly Sheehan followed up her career-high outing on Saturday by contributing 17 points. She was 6-11 and 3-7 from beyond the arc.

Sofie Lowis tallied 14 points, shooting 5-9. She was 2-4 from the free-throw line. She also added three rebounds and three assists.

Kinnard's 12 points marked the 42nd time the senior guard has scored in double-figures over her collegiate career. She was 5-9 and added a block.

Ajulu Thatha led all players with six steals.

Liberty's Mya Berkman led all scorers with 19 points. She shot 8-10 from the floor.

SIUE wraps up its nonconference schedule tomorrow afternoon against Washington at 2:00 p.m.

