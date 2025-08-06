JENNINGS, MO. — Four men have been charged in connection with an armed robbery and vehicle hijacking that took place in Jennings, Mo., according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, charges were filed against Cederick Boyd, 20, of the 3500 block of Boswell Avenue in St. Louis, and Bryant-Michael Chatmon, 19, of the 1400 block of Elmridge Place in St. Louis. Both face charges of vehicle hijacking, first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action. Each is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond with no 10% bond option.

Earlier, on July 28, 2025, Fernandor Williams, 20, of the 6800 block of Corbitt Avenue, and Terrance Lee Jr., 23, of the 9200 block of Riverwood Drive in St. Louis, were charged with the same offenses. Lee also faces additional charges of leaving the scene of an accident and resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony. Both are being held on the same bond terms.

According to probable cause statements, the incident began when Victim 1 agreed to meet an individual on July 24, 2025, to refinish a firearm. Upon arrival, Williams, Lee, Boyd, and Chatmon exited a vehicle, each armed with what appeared to be firearms. The men took the pistol from Victim 1 and demanded personal belongings, including a cell phone, a Louis Vuitton bag, and vehicle keys.

The prosecutors said Lee and Williams then entered Victim 1’s vehicle, with Lee driving off. Lee struck a parked vehicle belonging to a second victim, totaling that car, before both men fled into a house on the 9200 block of Riverwood Drive. Police contained the area, and Williams was arrested in the backyard with the stolen Louis Vuitton bag. Lee attempted to evade officers but was tased and arrested; the vehicle keys were found in his pocket. Victim 1 identified Lee and Williams in person and Boyd and Chatmon through photo lineups. Lee reportedly confessed to the crimes.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s City of Jennings Precinct.

Charges are merely accusations, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

