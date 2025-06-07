GRANITE CITY – Four residents of Granite City face felony mob action charges in a series of connected cases.

The following individuals were charged with the following offenses on May 27, 2025:

Belinda G. Hagopian, 52: Two counts of mob action (both Class 4 felonies), one count each of battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, and obstructing a peace officer (all Class A misdemeanors).

Amber D. Hagopian, 45: One Class 4 felony count of mob action, one Class A misdemeanor count of battery.

Summer Conway, 27: Two Class 4 felony counts of mob action, two Class A misdemeanor counts of battery, one Class A misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer.

Zachary Mielke, 34: One Class 4 felony count of mob action, one count each of battery and obstructing a peace officer (both Class A misdemeanors).

According to court documents, Amber and Belinda Hagopian worked together with Conway to strike one victim about the head and body on May 23, 2025. Belinda was additionally charged for working together with Conway and Mielke to strike a different victim about the head and body. Both attacks reportedly occurred on the same day and at the same Granite City residence.

The Granite City Police Department presented the cases against Conway, Mielke, and Amber and Belinda Hagopian. Each individual was granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions, including that they have no contact with the victims in this case, remain at least 500 feet away from the victims, not be present at the site of the attacks, and not possess any firearms while on pretrial release.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

