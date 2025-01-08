MADISON – Four individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged roles in an armed robbery of a Brink’s truck in Madison, according to a statement released on Wednesday. The incident, which occurred on Dec. 5, 2024, involved two Brink’s employees who were reportedly robbed while servicing an ATM.

Lee O. Griffin, Jr., 23, of Cahokia Heights, faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery, arson, and possession of a weapon in furtherance of a crime of violence. Antonio T. Harris, 23, and Patrick D. Johnson, 26, both of St. Louis, are charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery. Taneisha M. Davis, 29, of East St. Louis, is charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to the getaway vehicle.

U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe emphasized the commitment of her office to prosecute those who target employees in violent crimes.

“I applaud this multijurisdictional investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement officers to help improve public safety throughout the Metro East region,” Crowe said.

According to court documents, Harris and Johnson are accused of using firearms to rob the Brink’s employees of cash and their weapons while they were servicing the ATM. Griffin is alleged to have driven the getaway car, a Chevrolet Impala, which was later found abandoned and set ablaze in Washington Park. Both Griffin and Davis are implicated in the conspiracy to destroy the vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge Christopher Johnson noted the importance of law enforcement partnerships in addressing such crimes.

“The effective identification and arrest of the alleged subjects is an example of why law enforcement partnerships are vital to our communities,” he stated.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly stressed the necessity for safety in the workplace, asserting that no one should have to fear for their lives while at work. Madison County Sheriff Jeff C. Connor also commended the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies, highlighting the swift resolution of the case.

The charges carry significant penalties; convictions for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and arson could result in up to 20 years in prison, while brandishing a weapon could lead to a consecutive sentence ranging from seven years to life.

An indictment is a formal accusation, and under the law, defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation is being led by the Springfield FBI Field Office with assistance from the Illinois State Police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Madison Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Trippi is prosecuting the case.

More like this: