CARLINVILLE - Four were pronounced dead at the scene of a small airplane crash in rural Carlinville at 4:27 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, by Macoupin County Chief Deputy Coroner Anthony Kravanya.

Macoupin County Chief Deputy Coroner Kravanya and Deputy Coroner Dennis Gardner, responded to the report of a small airplane crash in rural Carlinville at 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, already on scene were Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Fire/Rescue from Carlinville and Girard, Ambulances from Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service.

The names of the victims will be released after identification has been made and the families have been notified, Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta said.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting the investigation.

