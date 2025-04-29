CHATHAM — Four people, including three children, were killed Monday afternoon when a vehicle left the road and crashed into the YNOT After School Camp in Chatham, the Illinois State Police said Tuesday.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. on Monday, April 28, 2025, a car traveling through a field struck the east side of the camp at 301 Breckenridge Road, hitting numerous individuals inside the building before exiting the other side, according to ISP. The victims included two 7-year-olds, an 8-year-old, and an 18-year-old.

Six additional children were transported to area hospitals, with one remaining in critical condition, officials said. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Toxicology results are pending.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash has been identified as 44-year-old Marianne Akers of Chatham. Akers is not in custody at this time as the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but authorities do not believe it was a targeted attack. ISP units specializing in traffic crash reconstruction, patrol, crime scene services, and criminal investigations responded to the scene, along with multiple local law enforcement and emergency agencies.

This is an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time. The Illinois State Police extended condolences to the families, friends, and the Chatham community.

