COLLINSVILLE - At the July 21, 2025, meeting, the Collinsville Unit School District 10 Board of Education recognized Collinsville High School drama students and members of the Kahok Special Olympics team for their recent achievements.

Four CHS students earned superior rankings at the 2025 International Thespian Festival held in June.

Mya Parker received the designation for solo musical performance, Nathalia Lebron-Suarez and Holiday Johnson were honored for scenic design, and Ailee Murphy was recognized for solo acting. Additionally, Lebron-Suarez was named to the 2026 All-State production crew.

The board also acknowledged the accomplishments of Kahok Special Olympics athletes who competed in the recent Summer Games. Eli Pollard earned a bronze medal in the tennis ball throw. Maliyah Pfeil won a gold medal in the softball throw and placed seventh in the 50-meter run. Bethany McCullar finished sixth in the 50-meter run, while Brandon McCullar secured a gold medal in the softball throw. Kole Hopkins won gold in the 50-meter run, Maddi Blakeburn placed seventh in the 50-meter run, and Ethan Gafford took gold in the tennis ball throw.

The board’s recognition highlighted the students’ dedication and success in both performing arts and athletics.

