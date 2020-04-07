GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation is raising money to assist students who are struggling from financial impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations are helping to build the college’s Student Emergency Relief Fund, and organizers say any amount helps.

“In normal times, these funds help purchase student textbooks, pay for licensure examinations, and meet other academic needs,” said L&C Foundation Director of Development Debby Edelman. “Today, they are helping students put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads. In the near future, emergency funds will be needed to offset the cost of tuition, fees, books and supplies so students can continue their education.”

Lewis and Clark Community College serves an array of students throughout District 536, from recent high school graduates taking the next step in their educational paths, to adults training or retraining for professional careers.

Many are now facing unique challenges, including layoffs or a reduction in hours, or needing to be home with children who are out of school and without childcare. Others lack the technology and other resources needed to transition to online learning for the remainder of the semester.

Anyone wanting to contribute to the Foundation’s cause should contact Edelman at dedelman@lc.edu or (618) 468-2010 or visit www.lc.edu/emergency-relief.

