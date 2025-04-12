BELLEVILLE - The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department has initiated an investigation into the death of a 38-year-old male detainee who was found unresponsive in a holding cell. The Illinois State Police are conducting the investigation at the request of the Sheriff's Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:12 a.m. Friday, April 11, 2025, when correctional officers discovered the individual unresponsive. CPR was administered by jail nursing staff and correctional officers until emergency medical services arrived on the scene at 3:20 a.m. The detainee was pronounced dead at 4:12 a.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Authorities have stated that the individual had been extradited from a neighboring county due to an outstanding warrant related to a 2024 felony charge for possession of methamphetamines. While the investigation is ongoing, officials indicated that foul play is not suspected.

In accordance with protocol, the Illinois State Police will oversee the investigation, and the incident has also been reported to the Illinois Department of Corrections. The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next of kin by the St. Clair County Coroner. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Lt. James Hendricks of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department confirmed the details of the incident and the ongoing investigation.