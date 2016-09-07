FOSTERBURG - The boil order that has been in effect over residents in the Fosterburg Water District has been lifted, officials from the district said this Wednesday morning.

The nearly week-long order was due to low chlorine levels in the water that were detected after flushing by Illinois American Water began. Residents were encouraged to boil their tap water from 5 to 10 minutes before consumption.

Anyone with questions regarding the boil order's resolution should contact the Fosterburg Water District at 618-259-1142.

