FOSTERBURG - The boil order that has been in effect over residents in the Fosterburg Water District has been lifted, officials from the district said this Wednesday morning. 

The nearly week-long order was due to low chlorine levels in the water that were detected after flushing by Illinois American Water began. Residents were encouraged to boil their tap water from 5 to 10 minutes before consumption. 

Anyone with questions regarding the boil order's resolution should contact the Fosterburg Water District at 618-259-1142. 

