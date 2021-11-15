FOSTERBURG - The Madison County, IL Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) has purchased 100 signs to be placed in front of homes and property along Fosterburg Road. We realize that Fosterburg Road has become increasingly more dangerous over the last year with several tragic accidents occurring. On July 26, 2021, Sean Foster, a Navy Veteran was struck and killed when another driver crossed into his lane while attempting to pass.

After this tragic accident that killed a fellow Veteran, our Commission decided to make the signs in an attempt to alert drivers along Fosterburg Road and throughout the area about the dangers of excessive speeding and passing on an already crowded two-lane divided road. There are also many side roads along Fosterburg Road with other drivers pulling out from them and/or turning into them. This accident happened on Fosterburg Road at Serenity Drive and could have been avoided.

The sign simply states: "We love our families, friends, and veterans. Slow down and do not pass."

Signs are now available for pick-up at the Foster Township Hall, at the address below, by homeowners and those living along Fosterburg Road wishing to place one in front of their home or property. We understand that others in Foster Township may want a sign, however, at this time the focus is on homes and property directly on Fosterburg Road to have the most impact.

If you are a homeowner or live along Fosterburg Road and plan to pick up a sign, we are also asking, if possible, that you also pick up one for your immediate neighbor/s, who may also be interested but are not a part of this group. Please feel free to share this post, so we reach others in the area.

**Sign Pick-up Location, Hours, and Contact:

Foster Township Hall

2919 Main St, Alton, IL 62002

Pick-up Hours: 10:00am-2:30pm Monday- Thursday

Phone: (618) 259-0726

Email: fostertwp@sbcglobal.net

Website: https://www.toi.org/township/madison-county-foster-township

**Sign pick-up will also be on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 6-7 p.m. at Foster Township Hall.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/321810877899115/permalink/4527407040672790/

