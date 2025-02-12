ALTON – The Foster Township History Museum in Alton is planning a new permanent exhibit to honor veterans from the Foster Township area, but needs the public's help.

The museum is asking the public to submit photographs of their veteran friends and relatives who now live or have lived in Foster Township.

Original photographs will be returned once the museum has made copies for the exhibit. To accompany each photograph, the following information is requested:

Branch of Service

Years Served (if known)

To provide a photograph of a veteran, stop by the museum on the second or fourth Wednesday of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. or the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To schedule an after-hours appointment, call the Foster Township Hall at 618-259-0726.

The Foster Township History Museum is located at 4810 Fosterburg Road, one block north of the Fire Station and across from the Presbyterian Church.

