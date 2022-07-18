ALTON - On Wednesday, July 20th from 2-6:30 p.m., Foster Township Hall will be hosting a blood drive sponsored by 'Given' it All for Guts'.

Givin' It All For Guts is a local non-profit that raises funds to support the research of Crohn's Disease, Colitis, and IBD illnesses here at the Washington University in St. Louis. Our organization works with the Director, Dr. Matthew Ciorba, and has donated over $40,000 to date. Our donations have allowed Dr. Ciorba and his team of researchers to secure larger grants and continue their ground-breaking research. Along with our monetary contributions, we donate many care bags to local physician offices and infusion centers that help Crohn's and IBD patients during their visits.

During the pandemic when most non-profits had to suspend fundraising efforts, Givin' It All For Guts saw a need and wanted to assist the communities in which we reside. We have successfully hosted many blood drives and will be hosting the next one in Fosterburg, IL.

All members of our board are volunteers but impacted by their loved ones suffering from these illnesses. We would appreciate you sharing the event.

