ALTON - AmeriCorps’ Foster Grandparent program at Senior Services Plus, Inc. is seeking Senior volunteers to mentor children for both Alton and Centralia, Illinois sites. Foster Grandparents volunteer 15-40 hours per week at area public schools, after school programs, etc., serving as role models, mentors, and friends to children with exceptional needs. The program provides ways for adults aged 55 and over to stay healthy and active both mentally and physically, opportunities for self-improvement and building new skills, and making connections throughout the community.

Educators and program directors also benefit from Foster Grandparents, as busy classrooms and after school programs can be difficult for children to receive one-on-one attention. "Grandma Charlene is such a blessing to our learning community,” says Candice Wallace, a teacher at East Elementary in Alton. “She assists myself and our students in many ways each and every day. It is hard to just single out one time when she provided exceptional service because this is something that she does daily.”

A tax-free stipend is provided to those who meet certain income qualifications. Foster Grandparents also receive accident and liability insurance, daily lunch, mileage reimbursement, and paid leave time. Applicants are interviewed by Foster Grandparent program staff members, and a State ID or Drivers License, proof of income and valid auto insurance (if applicable) will be requested during the interview. Applicants who are deemed eligible to serve must agree to a State/NSOPW and FBI Fingerprint background check. After clearing background checks, Senior volunteers are required to attend pre-service orientation training by Foster Grandparent program staff before being assigned a site to begin volunteering.

If interested in becoming a Foster Grandparent, please contact the Foster Grandparent program’s office at SSP by calling 618-465-3298 ext. 134 or 135.

About Senior Services Plus, Inc.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.

