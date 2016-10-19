ST. LOUIS - Trenton Forster, accused of first-degree murder in the death of St. Louis County Police Officer and Edwardsville resident Blake Snyder, entered two not guilty pleas Wednesday afternoon.

Snyder is a Godfrey native and Alton High School graduate. Snyder was living in Edwardsville at the time of his death with his now-widowed wife and young child.

Forster had been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in the case. Forster allegedly shot and killed Officer Snyder on Oct. 6 in the early morning hours when the policeman responded to a residence near Affton, Mo., on a domestic violence call. Forster allegedly fired his shots right after Officer Snyder arrived at around 5 a.m.

There was an outpouring of support for Officer Snyder and their family last week during the funeral, procession and final rites at Valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey. Some said they had never witnessed a greater show of support by those in law enforcement and community for a fallen officer.

