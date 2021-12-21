TROY - Former Triad High basketball coach Rich Mason recently received the first Larry Graham Lifetime Service award from IBCA Hall of Fame sportswriter Steve Porter, a 1969 Triad graduate in Troy.

The meritorious award is in memory of Coach Larry Graham, who died in 2020. Graham won 312 games in 15 seasons at Madison and ultimately was head men's coach at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. Madison won the IHSA Class A boys state championship in 1977 and 1981.

Mason coached Triad for 29 seasons. He was head coach from 1962-1976 and 1982-1997 he earned six regional championships. His 1969-1970 team posted a 24-6 record.

Mason was also the Triad principal and the baseball coach from 1966-1976.

He is also a member of the IBCA Hall of Fame and his impact with student-athletes continues has been felt for generations throughout the region.

