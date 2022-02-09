Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Stutz Excavating was busy Wednesday in the demolition of the old artist Art Towata Studio/Warehouse Building at Sixth and Piasa Street near Downtown Alton.

Artist Art TowataThe building once housed much of Towata's works of art from both ceramics and paintings. It had deteriorated over time. Towata, a famed Alton artist, began using the space in the late 1970s.

Towata died in 2019. He was a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville graduate.

Towata obtained his bachelor of arts and master's in fine arts from Southern Illinois-University-Edwardsville, his bachelor's degree in 1962 and master's in 1971. Towata lived in Alton for over 65 years.

Towata was 8 years old when he was confined for three years with his mother and 2-year-old brother in the Manzanar camp in the U.S. Towata was a U.S. Air Force veteran stationed at Scott Air Force Base. He also was an artist and teacher and he related his experiences and inspired many students. Towata's impact on the Alton area is lasting and he is still remembered in fond fashion today.

