EDWARDSVILLE - Former substitute teacher Danielle C. Fischer, 29, of the 400 block of Roanoke Drive, Edwardsville, has been charged with six counts of criminal sexual assault, four counts of criminal sexual abuse, and two counts of child pornography.

Fischer is accused of sexual acts with three boys at her Edwardsville home while she was the victims’ teacher. She was a permanent substitute teacher in the Roxana School District from 2020 and 2021 and for the Alton School District from 2021 to the 2022 school year.

The assault and abuse charges allege basically the same acts but under different legal theories.

The child pornography charges claim she induced one of the young men to appear in a film or video of the two engaged in two different sex acts.

The child pornography charges are class X felonies, punishable by prison terms of between six and 30 years. The indictment was last Thursday.

The state has also lodged other felony charges recently.

ALTON - Aaron L. Trask, 21, of Alton, was charged Tuesday with home invasion, aggravated battery, and violating an order of protection.

He is accused of entering a female victim’s home on Monday and hitting her in the face with a fist. He was also accused of violating an order of protection, commanding to stay away from the woman’s home. Bail was set at $150,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - Carlos B. Foster II, 29, of Granite City was charged Tuesday with unlawful restraint.

He allegedly forced a woman into a car on Feb. 18 and would not allow her to leave. He is also accused of scratching the neck and chest of the victim. Bail was set at $10,000.

ALTON - Christopher L. Carrington, 38, of the 1800 block of Central Avenue, Alton, was charged Tuesday with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident.

He allegedly fled from an Alton police officer at more than 21 mph over the speed limit. He was also accused of leaving the scene of an accident at Come In Place and East Broadway. Bail was set at $20,000.

