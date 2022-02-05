EDWARDSVILLE - Criminal charges have been issued against a former Roxana School District teacher for alleged crimes that occurred inside the City of Edwardsville.

On January 26, 2022, the Edwardsville Police Department received notification from the Roxana Police Department that a former school teacher in the Roxana School District had alleged sexual relationships with juveniles that were under the age of 18 years old. The Edwardsville Police department initiated an investigation due to the sexual acts occurring within the city limits of Edwardsville.

The subsequent investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on February 1, 2022, at the suspect’s residence, located in the 400 block Roanoke Drive, Edwardsville, Illinois. The suspect was taken into police custody at that time.

On February 4, 2022, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office issued criminal information for:

Danielle C. Fischer

F/W, 29 years of age

For the following offenses:

COUNT 1 – Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class 1 felony.

COUNT 2 – Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class 1 felony.

COUNT 3 – Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class 1 felony.

COUNT 4 – Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class 1 felony.

COUNT 5 - Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class 2 felony.

COUNT 6 - Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class 2 felony.

COUNT 7 - Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class 2 felony.

Bond was set at $200,000 and Danielle Fischer is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail.

The Edwardsville Police Department has determined Fischer was a permanent substitute teacher in the Roxana School District for the school year 2020-2021 and worked for the Alton School District during the 2021-2022 school year.

The Edwardsville Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this case to please contact Detective Sergeant Matt Senci at 618-656-2131.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

