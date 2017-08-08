CHICAGO (Aug. 7, 2017) – Gov. Bruce Rauner has named former state Rep. Darlene Senger as Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative Affairs. Senger will work to coordinate agency legislative liaisons and advise on legislative affairs that are in the best interests of Illinois residents.

Illinois legislators are looking forward to working with Senger again, focusing on legislative reforms to make the state a better place to live.

"Darlene Senger's experience as a state representative will serve us well as she assumes her new responsibilities," Senate Republican Leader-Designee Bill Brady (R-Bloomington) said. "I particularly enjoyed working with her on pension issues where she showed her expertise and commitment. Now, while she reconnects with legislators she has served with previously, I anticipate she will also quickly develop a rapport and working relationship with new legislators. She will be a great fit to advance the governor's agenda."

“I welcome Darlene back to the statehouse in her new role as Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative Affairs for the Office of the Governor,” House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) said. “I previously served with Darlene for nearly six years in the Legislature and consider her a friend. Her previous experience as a state and local official will be extremely helpful in her new role working with the General Assembly.”

Senger joins the governor’s office after a year-and-a-half as CFO for the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission. Before that, she served as a state legislator from 2009-2015, representing the Naperville area. She also served on the Naperville City Council from 2002-2008.

Senger is a licensed financial advisory and investment advisor who earned her MBA in finance from DePaul University. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Purdue University.

