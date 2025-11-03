Former St. Louis Television News Anchor Arrested for Fatal Stabbing Of Elderly Mother In Wichita
Angelynn Mock faces first-degree murder charges after her 80-year-old mother was found fatally stabbed in their southeast Wichita home early Friday.
WICHITA, Kan. — The Wichita Police Department has announced that 47-year-old woman - Angelynn "Angie" Mock - was arrested early Friday morning, Oct. 31, 2025, in connection with the fatal stabbing of her 80-year-old mother in southeast Wichita. Mock previously worked as a news anchor at FOX 2 in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015.
Wichita Police said Mock was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder after officers responded to a reported cutting at a residence in the 1500 block of East Crowley at approximately 7:52 a.m. Oct. 31.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Upon arrival, officers found Mock outside the home and discovered her mother, Anita Avers, unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds.
Sedgwick County EMS transported Avers to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:26 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2025.
The suspect was also taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.
Mock is being held on a $1 million bond.
Authorities have not released a motive for the stabbing.
More like this: