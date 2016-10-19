JERSEYVILLE – Timothy A. Reed, of Jerseyville, a previous Southwestern School District teacher, has entered a guilty plea to charges regarding a Class 1 theft case involving Southwestern High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) funds.

Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten said Reed was given two years conditional discharge and is required to pay court costs along with $14,780.90 restitution to Carrollton Bank. In the plea, he was given time served for the nine months he was incarcerated.

Goetten said the main focus in this case was to get the school reimbursed for their losses and have the least amount of impact on the students.

“Through the hard work of Superintendent Brad Skertich and Jerseyville Police Major Scott Woelfel, the money that was taken has been recouped,” Goetten said. “The defendant was convicted of a Class 1 Felony, served nine months in the Jersey County Jail and was ordered to pay restitution. From a prosecutorial standpoint, we feel justice has been served.”

Reed was charged with Class 1 felony theft of government money on Jan. 14.

The investigation was conducted by Jerseyville Police Department because the funds were deposited in an account at the Carrollton Bank in Jerseyville. Reed worked in the Southwestern District for 16 years.

