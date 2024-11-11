EAST ST. LOUIS - Coming from a family tradition of military service, outfitted in a soldier’s work ethic of tenacity and grit, and armed with a personal duty to support veterans, William “Bill” Schnarr is providing assistance for vets through Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Veterans Upward Bound (VUB).

“I want to be in the trenches, helping veterans with their lives,” said Schnarr, VUB outreach coordinator and U.S. Army veteran. “It’s been my mission to make sure society doesn’t forget about veterans. The VUB program at the East St. Louis campus is an excellent one, and I am proud to be a part of it. The Department of Education did a good job in funding this program.”

Schnarr, who took his life and military experiences, along with his academic and professional background and melded them into a strategic weapon, started working at SIUE in February.

Though the veteran’s life is on a good course now, he candidly admits the difficult battles along the way.

“I lost my mother (Andrea) in 2000, and after losing her I was unhoused for a year before graduating from high school,” said Schnarr. He graduated from North County Technical School in 2001, where he learned welding, machinery and small engine and motorcycle repair.

Later that year, the unthinkable happened – the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the north and south Towers of the World Trade Center Complex in New York City.

“I felt like the World War II vets did when Peal Harbor happened,” explained Schnarr. “It changed the face of our country. Prior to that, I hadn’t thought about going into the military.”

Both of Schnarr’s grandfathers served in the military. His paternal grandfather, Otto Carl Schnarr Sr., was in the Navy during the Battle of Midway. His maternal grandfather, George Allan Borgman, was in the Army during Vietnam.

Schnarr’s military career began in 2002, when he signed up with the U.S. Navy. He was trained as a steel worker and deckhand. Schnarr provided operational support stateside and did a short stint in Kuwait. In 2005, he transferred to the Navy Reserves.

In 2006, Schnarr married Crystal and enlisted in the Missouri Army National Guard as an infantryman. The oldest of his two daughters, Andrea, was born in 2007. In 2008, Schnarr transferred to active duty with the U.S. Army and served with the 3rd Infantry Division in Fort Stewart, Ga.

Schnarr was deployed to Iraq in December 2009, months after his second daughter, Emily, was born.

“I wanted a deployment to Iraq because it was where I felt I was needed. At the time, Iraq was a highly volatile spot,” he informed. “We were handling a lot of high-value targets, meaning those connected to Saddam Hussein’s regime. We also helped secure Iraqi elections, trained Iraqi military and police forces, and helped support the Iraqi people.”

Schnarr recalls his overall time being in Iraq. “It is a very beautiful country. The people are very beautiful, and there is a lot of rich history there,” he said. “One of the unpleasant things is the weather. It can be 104 degrees at 4 a.m.”

“It was also a culture shock,” Schnarr continued. “I went from raising a family and working a 40-hour week to being in a developing country, where someone could possibly want to harm or kill you. You are always looking over your shoulder. There were suicide bombings and many people being killed and injured.”

At present, Schnarr does not wish to speak about the particulars of his life as a soldier in Iraq. The events in a warzone invaded both his mind and psyche while he was there, and much later.

In December 2010, Schnarr left Iraq and returned to his wife, family and military life at Fort Stewart (Hunter Army Airfield).

“I didn’t feel like anything was wrong with me,” he confided. “I went about my normal routine and failed to pay any attention to my mental health. I saw seeking help as a weakness and would tell myself to, ‘just deal with it!’”

“However, I would have flashbacks from my time in Iraq throughout the day,” Schnarr continued. “It was like being in a fog. It prevented me from having manageable professional and working relationships.”

Adding to Schnarr’s suffering was his heavy drinking, that he used to cope with his problems and pain.

Schnarr’s frail mental instability was the driving force that led to a failed suicide attempt in July 2011.

“Afterwards, I finally went to the Army and said, ‘I need help,’” reported Schnarr. “I went into counseling and addressed my drinking problem. Alcoholic Anonymous was big in helping me with my alcohol dependence.”

Months later, Schnarr was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He engaged in counseling with the Army from 2011-13.

Following counseling, Schnarr took aim at his academic goals. In 2013, the Wounded Warrior Project helped him begin college studies in mechanical engineering. Schnarr soldiered along with school and the military until 2015, when he received a medical discharge from the military.

In 2016, Schnarr received an associate degree in engineering technology from Florida State College in Jacksonville. In 2019, he obtained a bachelor’s in liberal arts and a double minor in sociology and, military and veteran studies from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

“I wanted to arm myself with academic credentials in order to better help veterans as I envisioned,” said Schnarr.

Before coming to SIUE, that involved Schnarr working in outreach, case management and counseling for such agencies as the St. Patrick Center, The Salvation Army and Places for People.

“Veterans Upward Bound has given me the ability to do some things I’ve always wanted to do,” said Schnarr. “My job is to reach out to organizations and agencies who are VA friendly and centered, and network with them to better help veterans.”

Scharr’s expertise, skill and commitment have helped elevate the program, according to VUB Director Jim Robbins.

“When Bill joined the program, his knowledge of the St. Louis Metro veterans’ community and connections with veterans’ organizations were an immediate asset to our operation,” said Robbins. “Bill has a sincere concern for veterans and a desire to see them succeed in education and in careers.”

“The biggest job that remains is getting valuable information to the veterans who need it,” added Schnarr.

“There are still so many veterans who don’t know of all the educational and social services available to them,” said Schnarr. “The three biggest issues facing veterans are mental health, homelessness and education. I’m doing all I can to help Veterans Upward Bound address these issues.”

Schnarr noted the Department of Veteran Affairs’ statistics that in the U.S.:

17 veterans commit suicide daily.

41,000 veterans are unhoused.

“Whenever I can, I let veterans know that there is a mental health crisis hotline they can call, 365 days a year and 24-hours a day,” emphasized Schnarr. The number is 988 and service people can select option “1” for veterans.

As for his own personal mental health, Schnarr says he takes it “one day at a time.”

“I’m still categorized as having PTSD,” he said. “It’s like a cancer. Sometimes it’s in remission and sometimes it’s not. I still have some affects of depression and anxiety. But I have found positive coping mechanisms to help, like spending time in the woods. I’m an avid outdoorsman.”

“I don’t regret any of my time in the military,” continued Schnarr. “I’d do it all over again, because we live in such an amazing country.”

