ILLINOIS - Former President Donald Trump announced today that he is traveling to the Quincy area to hold a rally with Congresswoman Mary Miller, who he endorsed for re-election in January. He will appear at a "Save America Rally" at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, IL.

"Congresswoman Mary Miller is doing a fantastic job representing the people of Illinois! She is strong on Election Security, the Second Amendment, and our Military and Vets," said Trump in his endorsement of Miller. "She fights hard against Joe Biden's open borders, runaway inflation, and the radical indoctrination of our children."

Congresswoman Mary Miller is excited to welcome President Trump to the 15th District, stating, "I'm honored President Trump is coming to the Quincy area to hold a rally after endorsing me over RINO Rodney Davis, who stabbed President Trump in the back by voting for the sham January 6th Commission.

"Downstate Illinois misses President Trump's strong America First leadership, which delivered secure borders, a booming economy, and energy independence. I am Illinois' conservative, America First voice in Congress, unlike RINO Rodney Davis who supports red flag gun confiscation and amnesty for illegal immigrants."

