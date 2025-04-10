Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON – Alton City Council members have declined to grant property tax exemption to an organization operating out of a former fitness facility.

According to the resolution, the city is denying the request based on a lack of knowledge about the organization or their intentions with the property.

“The City of Alton has no knowledge of the current or intended actual use of the property,” the resolution states, adding the city also “has no knowledge of the recently formed alleged charity that has requested the tax-exempt status for the property.”

The building in question, located at 2300 N. Henry St., was formerly home to The Max Sports, a family-focused fitness facility.

The resolution authorized the city’s Corporate Counselor to intervene in the proceedings to consider the tax exemption request and oppose it at this time.

The council voted 5-1 on Wednesday night to oppose the request for tax-exempt status for the property. Alderman Raymond Strebel cast the sole vote against the resolution, effectively supporting the request for tax-exempt status.

A full recording of the April 9, 2025 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

