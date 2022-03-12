SPRINGFIELD - Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday announced the appointment of Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright to the newly-formed Illinois Forensic Science Commission, subject to confirmation by Senate. Wright is an Alton native and 1997 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School.

The Forensic Science Commission will provide guidance to the General Assembly and other forensic science stakeholders in the criminal justice system to ensure the efficient delivery of forensic services and the sound practice of forensic science. Illinois is one of 11 states to establish a Forensic Science Commission.

Wright said: “As State’s Attorney, I am deeply committed to the fair and equal administration of justice in Sangamon County. Forensic evidence plays a critical role in our criminal justice system. Service on the Illinois Forensic Science Commission alongside experts in the field to ensure the sound practice of forensic science supports the ability of prosecutors across the state to seek justice in all cases. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve.”

