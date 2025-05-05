JERSEYVILLE – Former Jersey County Treasurer Katie Abbey has been charged with stealing over $10,000 in county funds for her personal use.

Abbey, 37, of Jerseyville, was charged on May 2, 2025 with a Class 1 felony count of theft by deception. The charge was presented by the office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Article continues after sponsor message

From Aug. 23 to Oct. 11, 2024, while in office as County Treasurer, Abbey allegedly committed a series of acts to obtain over $10,000 in county funds which were held in bank accounts managed by her office.

“Defendant falsified ‘cash slips’ and checks drawn on Jersey County bank accounts maintained by the Jersey County Treasurer’s Office to falsely reflect lower amounts of tax and other revenue paid by citizens of Jersey County, with the defendant taking United States currency for personal use,” court documents state.

As previously reported on Riverbender.com, Abbey took a “personal leave of absence” starting in October of 2024 and never returned to her office before submitting her resignation earlier this year. Becca Strang, the county’s former Chief Deputy Treasurer, has since been appointed County Treasurer to fill the vacancy and serve the remainder of Abbey’s term.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: