JERSEYVILLE - A former Jersey Community High School cross country star Christian M. Cazier, 19, died in a fatal collision on U.S. 67 at Kristie Lane in Jersey County at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Robert L. Gilbert, Sr., 60, of Greenfield, was the driver of the other vehicle.

This is the tentative Illinois State Police report:

"Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Troopers responded to investigate a fatal crash on US Route 67 at Kristie Lane, Jersey County. At approximately 3:25 P.M. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on US 67 and a Peterbuilt truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was traveling southbound on 67. The Chevrolet crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the Peterbuilt head-on. The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced deceased on scene by the Jersey County Coroner at 4:00 P.M. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation and no further information is available at this time."

Jersey Head Cross Country Coach Harold Landon said he would make a statement about the accident later today. He described the crash as simply "heartbreaking." Cazier graduated from Jersey Community High School last year and was apparently attending Lewis and Clark Community College.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

