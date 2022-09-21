Former Grafton Mayor Tom Thompson Receives MRCTI Medal.

GRAFTON - Former Grafton Mayor Tom Thompson was presented with the MRCTI Founding Mayor’s Medal by Mayor Morrow at last night’s Grafton City Council meeting. Mayor Thompson received the medal at the 10th Annual Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI) awards dinner in St. Louis on Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022. Established in 2012, Mayor Thompson was one of the organization’s twenty founding mayors.

MRCTI is a mayor-led, mayor-comprised effort empowering the ten States and over one hundred cities that border the Mississippi River to act for its continued prosperity, sustainability, and economic growth. Mayor Thompson made an impassioned speech to a full city chamber of Grafton residents. “I am honored to receive this award,” said Mayor Thompson. “The MRCTI is a great organization that allows mayors up and down the river to work together and solve problems.” He praised Mayor Morrow for his leadership with the city and said he was proud to tell everyone at the conference he was our mayor. Mayor Thompson ended his speech with one of his signature stories, encouraging everyone to do their best and never give up. He received a standing ovation.

“We are proud of Grafton’s founding role under Mayor Thompson’s tenure, and we look forward to continuing this important work over the next decade, working regionally with the MRCTI mayors to protect and further our common economic and environmental interests in this most important watershed,” Mayor Morrow commented.

The Grafton City Council meeting is held on the third Tuesday of every month at 7:00 p.m. in City Hall. All council meetings are open to the public, broadcast live and then archived on YouTube.

