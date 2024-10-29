EAST ST. LOUIS – Linda J. Johnson, a 58-year-old resident of Waterloo, pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to embezzling more than $135,000 from the Dupo Community Unit School District #196. The theft occurred during her employment in an administrative support role in the superintendent’s office from 2020 to 2022.

Johnson was responsible for managing deposits into the district's activities account, which funds student athletics, clubs, and extracurricular activities. According to court documents, she manipulated the deposit process by preparing two sets of bank deposit slips. The first set accurately reflected the amounts of cash and checks received, while the second set only accounted for checks, allowing her to pocket the cash.

U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe commented on the impact of Johnson's actions, stating, “Stealing funds from student activities directly deprives children of opportunities within their extracurriculars.” She added that despite Johnson's efforts to conceal her wrongdoing, her actions were uncovered, and she would face accountability for her crime.

The total loss to the school district amounts to $135,566.80. FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher Johnson emphasized the agency's commitment to protecting children's welfare, noting the importance of investigating such embezzlements. He expressed gratitude to the Dupo Police Department for their essential role in the investigation.

Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 for theft from a federally funded program. Her sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on February 27, 2025, at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis.

Officials from the Dupo School District stated that the plea agreement signifies accountability for a serious breach of public trust, affecting students, staff, and the wider community. They expressed appreciation to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their efforts in securing justice for students and taxpayers.

The investigation is being conducted by the Dupo Police Department and the FBI Springfield Field Office, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Weinhoeft handling the prosecution.

