EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Special Investigations Unit continues to combat public corruption with a recent case involving charges against a former city official.

ISP worked with the Saint Clair County State’s Attorney to bring charges against 60-year-old Carlos Mayfield of East St. Louis.

On April 3, 2024, ISP received an allegation of theft and official misconduct against former East St. Louis City Manager Carlos Mayfield.

Article continues after sponsor message

ISP immediately began an investigation into Mayfield’s conduct and special agents found evidence Mayfield knowingly used City of East St. Louis funds for personal gain.

On October 1, 2024, an arrest warrant for Mayfield was issued and served to Mayfield’s attorney for one count of Theft $500-$10,000 of Government Property (Class 2 Felony) and one count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card (Class 4 Felony).

Despite weekly contact with Mayfield’s attorney, Mayfield still has not turned himself in, is now considered uncooperative, and will be arrested when located. No additional information is available at this time.

Charges are not evidence against the defendant, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

More like this: