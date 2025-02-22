Former Centreville Mayor Riley Owens III Receives Award From Illinois Treasurer Frerichs
CENTREVILLE - Former Centreville Mayor Riley L. Owens III has received the Outstanding Commitment in Community Service award from Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.
The former 5-term mayor of the city of Centreville is a semi-retired consultant, entrepreneur, visual artist, and inventor. When Owens, a U.S. Air Force veteran doesn’t have a sculpting knife, hammer, and chisel or paint brush in his hand, he manages the R. Lawrence Company.
“We are proud to honor Mayor Owens for his great contributions to our state,” Frerichs said during a Black History Month awards ceremony at the State Treasurer’s Office in Springfield. “His tireless community service has made our state a better place to live and raise a family.”
Owens said it has been 50 years since he was first elected mayor of Centreville.
“I humbly accept this award from Treasurer Frerichs, and I dedicate it to my parents, Riley and Dorothy, who didn’t have a chance at education but made it a priority with their six children,” Owens said. “People ask me how I liked being a politician. I said, ‘oh, no, let’s back up. I consider myself a public servant.’”
During his first term as mayor, Owens was a founding member of the National Conference of Black Mayors. He held many positions on the Board of Directors and was instrumental in launching the World Conference of Black Mayors.
Owens attended the Leadership Institute for Mayors at Clark University and has traveled extensively to Europe, Africa, Asia and South America to promote the development of national and international trade.
He was elected chairman of the East St. Louis Area Development Gateway Coordinating Council and served on the 50th Anniversary of Brown vs. Board of Education. Among many achievements, Owens recognizes his presidential appointments as Selective Service System-Local Board Member for the State of Illinois in 1999 and Selective Service System-District Appeal Board Member of the State of Illinois in 2014.
Owens has served on the board of Katherine Dunham Center for Arts and Humanities since 2006. He holds a bachelor’s degree in urban planning from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
Black History Month is a national effort started in 1926 by University of Chicago graduate, author and educator Carter G. Woodson. In 1976, the annual celebration was expanded to a month. This year’s Black History Month theme is “African Americans and Labor.”
Treasurer Frerichs honored the following individuals for their outstanding commitment to the community:
Outstanding Service in Business
Jeremy Bell
Co-Owner | Bells’ Finest BBQ, Springfield, and Director of Vocational Services at Sparc
Outstanding Service in Leadership
Jesse White
Former Illinois Secretary of State | Founder, Jesse White Tumblers
Outstanding Commitment in Education
Dr. Ed Hightower
Vice Chair | Southern Illinois University System Board of Trustees, Retired Superintendent for Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7, Retired NCAA Basketball Referee
Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official
Hon. Doris Turner
Illinois State Senator | 48th District
Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor
Terance Henry
Chair | Southern Illinois Workforce Development Board
Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship
A.J. Guyton
Retired NBA Player | Director of Athletics for Peoria Public Schools District 150
Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities
Preston Jackson
Sculptor, Art Educator, Gallery Owner | Professor Emeritus, School of the Art Institute
