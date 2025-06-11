The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office had a visit on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, from U.S. Space Force 2nd Lieutenant Wesley Green.

Many of our residents might recognize 2Lt. Wesley Green; who formerly served as a Telecommunicator/Dispatcher with CCSO, as well as a Volunteer Driver for the Calhoun Volunteer Ambulance!

Wesley started with CCSO back in October of 2019 after graduating from Calhoun High School. Wesley continued his education while working for CCSO, earning his Bachelors Degree in Physics-Astronomy from SIUE in 2023.

In January 2025, Wesley left CCSO to join the U.S. Space Force, and attend Officer Training School. In March of 2025, Wesley graduated as a 2nd Lieutenant, Space Operations Officer.

When asked if he wanted to pass along a message; Wesley stated, "It was an absolute honor and pleasure to serve Calhoun as a Dispatcher and Ambulance Driver; and it's something I will always be proud of."

All of us at CCSO are very proud of you, Wesley! We wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors. We thank you for your service to Calhoun County, and our Nation.

(Pictured left to right: Sheriff "Bill" Heffington, 2nd Lieutenant Wesley Green, Chief Deputy Zach Hardin.)

