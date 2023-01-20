EDWARDSVILLE - The former Annie’s Frozen Custard location at 245 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville will be the site of a new Carrollton Bank drive-thru later this year.

Carrollton Bank Regional President Bill Barlow said the new location will have three drive-thru lanes, two for drive-thru banking service and one for an Automated Teller Machine (ATM). This location will be drive-thru-only with no walk-in service.

“Some local real estate investors … knew we were wanting a drive-up facility, and there was no way to do one at our current location there, so we preferably wanted something nearby,” Barlow said. “They secured the site and approached us to see if that was an acceptable site for us, and we really liked it because it’s in the same block as our main bank there at [222] Park Street.

“It’s a lighted intersection with a stoplight and it’s highly visible, so we thought it was a great location.”

Demolition of the former Annie’s location is expected sometime within the next two weeks, Barlow said. While official construction dates haven’t been established, he said their architect is already working on the plans and should begin construction shortly after demolition, and they’re aiming to complete construction sometime in the third quarter, which would be between July through September of this year.

“All we were missing was a drive-up facility, so this really completes our physical presence in the Edwardsville market,” he added.

Barlow said teller positions will be available to apply for this summer, closer to when construction is expected to be complete. Those interested can visit carrolltonbank.com to apply once those positions are open.

