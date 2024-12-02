A retired educator couple with a history of giving is adding to their impact with a transformational gift to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Jim and Madeleine Haine of Stevens Point, formerly of Alton, Illinois, have committed an additional $500,000 to the Sentry School of Business and Economics at UW-Stevens Point, bringing their lifetime gifts to more than $822,000. Their contributions will continue to strengthen recruitment efforts and expand opportunities for students by creating new spaces and programs within the Sentry School.

In honor of their generosity, the Sentry School of Business and Economics administrative suite will be named the James and Madeleine Haine Office in the remodeled Sentry Hall, set to open in 2028. The office will serve as the decision-making hub for the Sentry School, symbolizing the enduring legacy of the Haine’s contributions.

Jim and Madeleine are both graduates of the class of '61 at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton. Jim is also the older brother of former Illinois Senator William Haine.

“We believe in supporting a program that Jim has been part of since 1976, and one he has led on several occasions,” said the Haines. “We want to see it continue to grow and inspire future generations.”

Throughout his 32 years of teaching business law at UW-Stevens Point, Jim Haine was able to achieve professional and personal success at the highest levels, while inspiring many students to reach their own highest potential. He also served multiple tenures as the business program’s department head and helped establish the arts management program at UWSP.

“Teaching at UW-Stevens Point was one of the most enjoyable things I’ve ever done,” he said. “I never thought of it as ‘work.’ My students were some of the best people I’ve ever gotten to know.”

Madeleine Haine, a UWSP alumna who earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education as a nontraditional student, had a successful 26-year teaching career in Mosinee. Since retiring in 2006, Madeleine has volunteered in local schools and is a member of the Stevens Point Area Retired Teachers' Association (SPARTA).

In addition to his teaching career at UW-Stevens Point, Jim Haine was a corporate attorney, systems analyst and programmer. He began his career as a financial management officer in the U.S. Navy. He earned degrees from Purdue, Washington University in St. Louis and Indiana University.

Since Jim’s retirement from the university in 2008, the Haines have continued to contribute to students’ education through financial support. Thanks in part to the couple, the Sentry School has seen unprecedented growth in recent years. This year alone, first-year enrollment increased by 22%, while overall enrollment grew by 11%. Since 2019, overall enrollment in the Sentry School is up 51%.

“We are so thankful for the amazing support of Jim and Madeleine,” said Kevin Neuman, head of the Sentry School of Business and Economics. “Their vision for the Sentry School helped launch us on the path of growth we’ve been experiencing. Given Jim’s long-time leadership role in the program, I couldn’t imagine a more fitting naming for the Sentry School offices.”

The Haine’s gift results in the first interior named space in the future Sentry Hall. Following an extensive remodel project, Sentry Hall will be the new name of the existing Collins Classroom Center in honor of Sentry’s $10 million gift in 2022. The project is in the preliminary design phase and is set to open in 2028 on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Isadore Street.

Discover how the Sentry School is shaping tomorrow’s business leaders at www.uwsp.edu/sentryschool.

