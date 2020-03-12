JERSEY - Former Alton Chief of Detectives Scott Golike took the stand to start Thursday's Bonnie Woodward murder trial in Jerseyville.

Golike said when he interviewed Roger Carroll in 2010, Carroll claims he had never met or talked to Bonnie Woodward or was located at Bonnie’s car. He told Golike he must have been framed because there is no way "my prints were found all over that car."

Roger W. Carroll, of 20758 Creek Road in Jerseyville, was charged with three felonies in two counties. He is accused of luring Woodward to Jersey County, where authorities say he killed Woodward with a Stoeger Cougar 9mm Luger by shooting her several times before burning her corpse and concealing it.

The next witness Jerry Zacheis is an Illinois State Crime Scene investigator. He talked about how he processed Roger’s car. Nathan Carroll took him and several other law enforcement officers to the property and pointed out three areas of where the incident happened and where he said Bonnie was burned and her body dumped.

The search lasted three days and several rifle rounds were found, he said. A tree that was burned close to the burn pit was discovered and a button was found in the burn area.

Aaron Horn, a firearms examiner for ISP, told the jury that the bullet found at the crime scene was the same as the gun he owned after testing a similar bullet.

He said there were 26 bone fragments found in the area. He also was asked by the defense if he processed the tractor for blood. He said there was no blood found on the tractor bucket or anywhere near. He was asked if, in eight years, blood could disappear and he said, “likely yes.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

