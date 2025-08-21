EDWARDSVILLE — A former Alton resident who lived under a false identity for decades in Michigan has been convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 1994 shooting that injured a man.

Robert D. Mason III, 54, pleaded guilty in Madison County Circuit Court to attempted murder and identity theft charges related to the shooting at an Alton residence. After the incident, Mason disappeared and the shooting charges remained unresolved for nearly 30 years.

Mason was located earlier this year in Kalamazoo, Mich., following an investigation by Alton Police into an identity theft report. An Alton resident had alerted authorities that someone in Michigan was using his name for financial transactions. The investigation revealed Mason had stolen the victim’s birth certificate and Social Security card before fleeing Illinois.

State’s Attorney Tom Haine praised the collaborative efforts of multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, local police departments, and state offices in both Illinois and Michigan.

“Prosecuting a case that dates back more than 30 years is no simple task,” Haine said. “Memories fade, witnesses move, and evidence can be difficult to track down. But thanks to the perseverance of prosecutors and investigators, and the willingness of victims and witnesses to come forward after all these years, we were able to secure these convictions.”

Further investigation showed Mason was convicted under the false identity of a drug offense in Michigan and served 17 years in federal prison. A 2015 media report featured Mason discussing his reformation during that incarceration.

The case highlights the challenges of prosecuting cold cases complicated by identity fraud and interstate investigations.

