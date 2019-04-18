



COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A pair of Illinois champion female track and field athletes from Alton recently competed against each other at The Reveille Meet Apr. 6 at E.B. Cushing Stadium on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

LaJarvia Brown, a junior at A&M, finished fifth in the high jump, leaping 1.67 meters, while Katie Mans, a freshman at the University of Illinois, did not advance past the initial height of 1.62 meters. The two are close friends and became acquainted when they were on the Redbirds' track and field team.

Texas A&M won the meet with 186.5 points, finishing ahead of Texas, who scored 133 points. Illinois finished seventh in the eight-team field with 37 points.

Brown, who graduated from Alton High School in 2016, was a double winner at the IHSA Class 3A meet in Charleston, winning the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.89 seconds and the triple jump with a jump of 42’ 1.75”. Brown has enjoyed success for the Aggies, with a career-best 44’ 6.75” in winning the UCLA Invitational in Los Angeles last year. She finished 11th at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore., jumping 43’ 3.5”.

Mans graduated from Alton in 2018 after a successful career in the high jump, finishing fifth in Class 3A last year, and finishing in the top 10 in both her sophomore and junior years. Mans has jumped 5’ 1” twice this season, at the SIU Spring Classic in Carbondale on Mar. 23, and again at the Ole Miss Classic at the University of Mississippi in Oxford a week later on Mar. 30.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

