ALTON - Community members can come out and enjoy a fun night for a great cause in memory of Anthony Geisen.

From 6–11 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2025, at the Alton VFW, Anthony’s family and loved ones will honor him with the second annual Forever 20 memorial fundraiser to raise money for Marquette Catholic High School scholarships in his name. Attendees can enjoy a chicken and beer dinner, live music by Lady Luck, raffles, an auction and more fun.

“We think about him every day. But this is one day of the year where everybody, people in the community who have supported us so much, can all come together and just celebrate his life,” said Sara, Anthony’s mother.

Sara and organizers Katie and Tricia have worked hard to make this year’s event a fun one. There will be a bourbon pull with top-shelf bourbons and 52 chances to win. Organizers thanked the 16 sponsors and several local businesses who have donated raffle and auction items. They added that whoever wins the 50/50 must take home their half of the money and cannot donate it back to the cause.

Tickets to the event cost $30 and include unlimited draft beer. Chef Bob’s will cater.

Katie, who plays with Lady Luck, said the band will take the stage at 7 p.m. and dancing is encouraged. She added that the band hopes to play at more private events like this going forward, and they were eager to help support the Geisen family.

Anthony passed away in a car accident at age 20. To keep his memory alive, Sara and her husband founded two scholarships at Marquette in their son’s name. They plan to start an endowment fund to keep the scholarships going for many years. To receive the scholarship, students must write an essay explaining what their Catholic faith means to them.

“Everything about Anthony revolved around his faith,” Sara explained. “This was always what it was going to be about.”

One of last year’s scholarship winners will be at the event on Aug. 23 to read her essay, which Sara said she was “really touched” by. She added that even if you are not connected to Marquette, you can still donate or come out and enjoy the evening, which coincides with Anthony’s birthday and supports the school.

“Schools are important to the community whether it’s the public school or the private school,” Tricia pointed out. “You still contribute to the community. If you have a healthy school, you have a healthy community.”

Sara added that the community’s support has been “humbling.” She hopes to see many people come out on Aug. 23 to support the scholarships, but more than that, she is proud that so many people have come together for Anthony.

“We were just going to do a small thing, get our feet wet. It blew up,” she said. “I’ve got goosebumps talking about it.”

For more information about the second annual Forever 20 memorial fundraiser in honor of Anthony Geisen, including how to purchase tickets, sponsor or donate, visit the official website.

