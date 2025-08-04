WASHINGTON - Illinois conservation organizations are applauding new legislation introduced Wednesday by U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) to provide increased protection to three of the largest uninterrupted areas of southern Illinois’ Shawnee National Forest. The proposal would establish the Camp Burke Branch, Camp Hutchins and Ripple Hollow Special Management Areas, protecting them from any commercial extraction activity while allowing for active management of these natural areas. The bill would also establish a new Wilderness Area within Camp Hutchins.

“These three areas are rich in biodiversity and among Illinois’ most pristine habitats, but they are not currently protected against logging or other commercial activities,” said Barbara McKasson, a leader with the Shawnee Group of the Sierra Club. “Senator Durbin’s proposal will ensure that future generations will be able to enjoy these high quality natural areas, and that they will continue to support a rich diversity of wildlife.”

“Protecting these wonderful areas in the Shawnee National Forest, including the new Camp Hutchins Wilderness Area, will go a long way to preserving some of the most remarkable landscapes, biodiversity, and water resources in Southern Illinois,” said Howard Learner, Executive Director of the Environmental Law & Policy Center. “Illinois cares about Wilderness areas in the Shawnee and we now have a great opportunity to continue protecting these special places for hiking, camping, and wildlife.”

The Shawnee National Forest Conservation Act of 2025, S.2548, was introduced Wednesday for consideration by the full Senate this fall.

“The Shawnee National Forest welcomes thousands of visitors each year, who take advantage of the beautiful views and hiking trails. It’s critical that our natural areas are preserved to ensure that generations of Illinoisans can continue to enjoy all that Shawnee National Forest has to offer,” Durbin said. “I’m introducing the Shawnee National Forest Conservation Act to protect more than 13,000 acres of one of our state’s richest natural resources.”

